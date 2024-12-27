New cruise season opens at NMPA!

Mangalore : The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) welcomed the Bahamian cruise ship Seven Seas Voyager on Thursday. Operated by Norwegian Cruise Line, the vessel docked at 6:30 AM and departed at 5:30 PM.

The ship carried 650 passengers and 450 crew members. It measures 206.5 meters in length and has a gross registered tonnage (GRT) of 42,363. The ship’s itinerary includes stops at Fujairah, Mumbai, Goa, New Mangalore, and Cochin, before heading to Colombo.

Passengers were welcomed with cultural performances upon arrival. Sightseeing tours were arranged to local destinations, including Gomateshwara Temple in Karkala, Thousand Pillar Temple in Moodbidri, Soans Farm, Kalbhavi Cashew Factory, and Gokarnanatheshwara Temple. Visitors also had the opportunity to explore local markets.

This is the second cruise ship of the current season, following the visit of MS Silver Whisper. The New Mangalore Port has been working to strengthen its position as a destination for cruise tourism.







