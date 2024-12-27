Live
- New cruise season opens at NMPA!
- Sikh Community Pays Glorious Tributes to Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
- Launch of “Har Din Hai Smarniya” Calendar dedicated to freedom fighters
- Telangana HC extends protection to KTR in Formula E-race case
- Rains in Rajasthan cause dip in temperature, fog hampers visibility
- HC orders Delhi and Centre to enter MoU to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme
- Hon'ble Supreme Court Judge SVN Bhatti Visits Jogulamba Temple.
- Demand to Construct District Court Complex at PJP Camp in Jogulamba Gadwal District
- Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy Meets Union Minister Bandi Sanjay to Push for Key Development Projects.
- India's rural consumption rises, gap with urban areas narrows: Survey
Just In
New cruise season opens at NMPA!
New Mangalore Port Hosts Seven Seas Voyager
Mangalore : The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) welcomed the Bahamian cruise ship Seven Seas Voyager on Thursday. Operated by Norwegian Cruise Line, the vessel docked at 6:30 AM and departed at 5:30 PM.
The ship carried 650 passengers and 450 crew members. It measures 206.5 meters in length and has a gross registered tonnage (GRT) of 42,363. The ship’s itinerary includes stops at Fujairah, Mumbai, Goa, New Mangalore, and Cochin, before heading to Colombo.
Passengers were welcomed with cultural performances upon arrival. Sightseeing tours were arranged to local destinations, including Gomateshwara Temple in Karkala, Thousand Pillar Temple in Moodbidri, Soans Farm, Kalbhavi Cashew Factory, and Gokarnanatheshwara Temple. Visitors also had the opportunity to explore local markets.
This is the second cruise ship of the current season, following the visit of MS Silver Whisper. The New Mangalore Port has been working to strengthen its position as a destination for cruise tourism.