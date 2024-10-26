  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

New daytime flight between Bengaluru & Colombo from Oct 31

New daytime flight between Bengaluru & Colombo from Oct 31
x
Highlights

Sri Lankan Airlines on Friday said it is scheduled to launch a new daytime flight between Bengaluru and Colombo starting October 31, bringing the total weekly operations between the two cities to 10 flights.

Bengaluru: Sri Lankan Airlines on Friday said it is scheduled to launch a new daytime flight between Bengaluru and Colombo starting October 31, bringing the total weekly operations between the two cities to 10 flights.

The new flight timings are ideal for both Indian holidaymakers and business event attendees travelling to Sri Lanka for short weekend escapes, it said. Flight UL 1174 will depart from Bengaluru to Colombo at 09:40 am every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, arriving in Colombo at 11:10 am.

The corresponding return flight, UL 1173, will leave Colombo at 07:20 am and reach Bengaluru at 08:40 am, also every Thursday through Saturday. Aside from the new additions, the airline said it will continue to operate its existing daily service between Bengaluru and Colombo.

It said India is the only country to have nine of its cities featured in Sri Lankan Airlines’ network -- Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Trichy, Madurai and Bengaluru. Altogether, the airline operates close to 90 flights every week between India and the island nation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick