New DRM for Mysuru Railway division
Mysuru: The Mysuru division under the South Western Railway saw change of guard on Tuesday as Rahul Agarwal assumed charge as the new Divisional Railway Manager.
He has replaced Aparna Garg who has been transferred to Yelahanka, Bengaluru as the Principal Financial Advisor at the Rail Wheel Factory, an official release said.
The release said that Agarwal, a 1992-Batch Indian Railway Traffic Service Officer (IRTS), holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. He obtained his second Masters in Thermal Engineering, IIT Roorkee. He is a recipient of the Railway Minister's award. ANI
