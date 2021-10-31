New electrified Yeswanthpur inspected by CRS

Bengaluru: The statutory inspection of the newly electrified railway line between Yeswanthpur – Sampige Road Section of Bengaluru Division in South Western Railway was conducted by Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle on Friday.



The CRS inspection was done for a length of 56 route km (RIKM). The speed trial at 115.4 km was concluded successfully. The stations covered under this electrification project are Chikkabanavara, Gollahalli, Doddabele, Nidavanda, Hirehalli, Kyatasandra and Tumakuru.

This electrification project is part of Indian Railways' efforts to reduce carbon emissions and reach zero by 2030.