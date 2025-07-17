Live
New hospital to improve ‘opaque’ healthcare
Highlights
Bengaluru: Former Apollo Hospitals CRO and Ola Electric CMO Varun Dubey has launched his new venture, SuperHealth Hospitals, aiming to fix what he calls an “opaque and misaligned” healthcare system.
Dubey announced on LinkedIn that SuperHealth will reimagine hospitals to offer transparent, patient-friendly care. The founding team includes Dubey as CEO, Manoj Kumar as COO, and Dr. Alexander Kuruvilla as Chief Medical Officer.
Together, they hope to transform hospital operations and deliver better outcomes for both patients and medical professionals.
