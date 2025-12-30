POCSO Court awards 5-year jail in minor abuse case

Puttaparthi: In a significant verdict ensuring speedy justice, the POCSO Special Court in Sri Sathya Sai district sentenced an accused to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The court also directed the government to pay Rs 75,000 as compensation to the victim. The case was registered as Criame No. 61/2025 at Dharmavaram Rural Police Station under Sections 76 and 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act, and was tried as Special Sessions Case No. 131/2025 before the POCSO Special Court.

According to police, the accused Narasimhulu (40), a resident of Gutta Kindapalli village, allegedly behaved indecently with a four-year-old girl from Gottluru village on May 5, 2025. Following a swift investigation, the police examined eight witnesses, and the prosecution successfully proved the offence.

Delivering the judgment, POCSO Special Court Judge Chinnababu held the accused guilty and sentenced him accordingly. The verdict was delivered within six months of the crime, reflecting the effective coordination between police and prosecution.District SP S Satish Kumar said that crimes against minors would not be tolerated and that the law would deal sternly with offenders. He commended the police team for their efficient investigation and court monitoring, which ensured a timely conviction.

Special Public Prosecutor Lakshminarayana, Investigating Officer P. Srinivasulu (SI), Court Monitoring Officer CI Bojjappa, Court Liaison Officer Srinivasulu (ASI), and Head Constable Ramanjaneyulu played key roles in securing the conviction.