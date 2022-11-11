New Mangalore Port Authority bags ISO 45001-2018

Mangaluru: New Mangalore Port Authority with ISO 9001 (for Quality Assurances) and 14001 (Environmental Compliances) accreditations, has now received ISO 45001: 2018 Certification for Occupational, Health and Safety Management Systems.

New Mangalore Port is the only 100% Solar powered sea Port administered by the Government of India and has received Greentech awards consistently for the past seven years. The Port is also a pioneer in digitization and automation among the 12 major ports.

NMPA, in spite of road/rail connectivity constraints, expects to reach the target figure of 40 Million Tonnes of cargo handled in the fiscal year 2022-23. The operating ratio and operating margins of NMPA are compatible with many of the privately managed non-major ports. The present ISO 14001 accreditation by the IR Class is one more feather in the cap for NMPA.