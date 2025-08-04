New Mangalore Port Authority Flags Off Golden Jubilee 10K Run Initiative

Mangaluru: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) officially launched its Golden Jubilee 10K Run at a ceremony held at its Business Development Centre, marking the start of a major community-focused fitness drive. The event commemorates 50 years of the port's contribution to regional and national development.

The launch ceremony was attended by NMPA Chairman Dr A.V. Ramana, MRPL Managing Director Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath, NMPA Dy. Chairperson S. Shanthi, Pro-Chancellor of Srinivas University Dr A. Srinivasa Rao, Vice Chancellor of St Aloysius University Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Executive Director of BNI Mangalore Ganesha N. Sharma, CVO-NMPA Padmanbhachar K. IOFS, and Indian ultramarathoner Satish Gujaran. Members from the fitness and running communities of Mangaluru also participated.

Key announcements included the unveiling of the event logo, a promotional film, route video, and an official event website. The Golden Jubilee Run, scheduled for August 31, features three categories: 10K, 5K, and 3K, and is designed to promote health and unity across coastal Karnataka.

Dr Ramana noted that the run is more than a fitness activity. “It marks a symbolic beginning of a year-long celebration of NMPA’s journey from 1 lakh tonnes of cargo in 1974 to over 46 million tonnes today. We aim to cross 50 million tonnes by FY 2025–26, and a projected PAT of ₹550 crore,” he said.

The Chairman reaffirmed NMPA’s commitment to inclusive growth, highlighting its role in supporting industries such as MRPL and MCF. The event was organised by Sports Reconnect and is expected to attract participants from across Karnataka.