New Mangalore Port presented with Greentech Global Environment Award

Mangaluru: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) has secured the Greentech Global Environment Award 2025 under the Environment Protection category, marking the eighth time it has received this distinction. The award was presented at the 24th edition of the Greentech Environment and Sustainability Summit held in New Delhi on June 12 and 13, recognising institutions that demonstrate leadership in environmental protection and sustainability.

The recognition highlights NMPA’s sustained efforts in promoting green infrastructure and environment-friendly operations. NMPA Chairman Dr. A.V. Ramana lauded the Civil Engineering Department and the port workforce for their commitment to green goals. “This award is a testimony to our comprehensive and sustained efforts towards a cleaner, greener future,” he said. NMPA has adopted a series of eco-conscious measures over recent years. Its entire operations are now powered by a 5.3 MW photovoltaic solar plant. Rainwater harvesting has been implemented through three reservoirs, benefiting over 500 village wells and ensuring water self-sufficiency. A green cover expansion saw 7,700 saplings planted in FY 2024–25. A 1.2 million-litre-per-day sewage treatment plant enables reuse of treated water, supporting zero liquid discharge goals.

The port has replaced nearly all conventional lighting with energy-efficient LEDs and introduced electric buses, cars, and CNG vehicles to reduce its carbon emissions. With 55 percent of its cargo handling now mechanised, NMPA has reduced energy use and operational emissions. Shore power connectivity has been introduced for berthed vessels, and automated sprinklers are used to manage dust pollution. Other initiatives include a vermi-compost unit, a moisture cannon vehicle for dust suppression, a slop reception facility for safe management of ship waste oils, and the use of mechanised road sweepers.

The award reflects NMPA’s alignment with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways’ vision of transforming Indian ports into hubs of green innovation. As one of India’s leading ports on the west coast, NMPA’s achievements set a benchmark for environmental stewardship in the maritime sector.