New ONDC app to counter Swiggy, Zomato introduced

Bengaluru: Hotel owners are ready to counter expensive food apps and are preparing to implement new apps to order food. Food apps like Swiggy and Zomato have been hacked recently. In this background, the Bangalore hotel owners, which has approached the central government app, has decided to tie up with Open Network Digital Commerce App. Against this backdrop, ONDC has held a meeting with the representatives of the hotel association. It is said that customers and owners are expected to save about 15% of their money from this app.

While Swiggy-Zomato are doing food delivery online, they are charging 40% more money than the hotel menu card and are being accused of robbing customers in daylight under the pretext of food delivery. These funds do not reach the owners of the hotel. The customer's pocket has also been cut and the hotel owners have requested the apps many times not to charge more. But Swiggy-Zomato, are giving reasons that we are in loss. What they are saying is a lie. They are not at a loss. However, the hotel association accused them of extorting customers.

In this backdrop, the hotel owners have now created a new plan. People from Bengaluru do the most online ordering in the country. Thus, the hotel owners are ready to give a tough time to the Swiggy-Zomato apps and have gone for the new app of the central government. Open Network Digital Commerce App is expected to save money for customers and owners. It was decided in the meeting of ONDC App Representative, Hotel Owners Association that 20% saving is expected than Swiggy and Zomato.