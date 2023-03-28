New pontiff anointed at Shravanabelagola

Shravanabelagola: The apex Jain pilgrimage centre in the country -Shravanabelagola has a new pontiff in young SwastishriAgamakirthiPattacharyaMahaswamiji.

He was anointed as the Bhattaraka Swamiji of the Jain Mutt of Shravanabelagola in a moderately grand Peetarohana ceremony held in the Jain Mutt here on Monday. He is 20th Bhattaraka Swamiji of the ShravanabelagolaBhattaraka lineage.

A Commerce graduate in his Poorvashrama Agama Krithi Swamiji hails from a pious Jain family from Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district. Apart from his commerce degree he also hones skills in computers.

He was anointed in an elaborate religious ceremony guided by 14 Swamiji of many Jain peetas in the country.In his first speech from the Peeta AgamakirtiBhattaraka Swamiji said 'I will thread the path that my mentor and Guru the late CharukirthiBhattarakaswamiji and will carry all the work he left behind for me to complete with his divine blessings and guidance.