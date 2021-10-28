New Rules And Norms Updated For The International Passenger Traveling To Karnataka

The Karnataka government has updated its travel guidelines to require RT-PCR data from all overseas passengers entering the state. Those arriving from outside must fill out a self-declaration application on the online Air Suvidha site and attach a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report, according to the advisory, which was published on October 25. The testing should have been completed between 72 hours of leaving for the trip.



The instructions indicate that every passenger must sign a declaration attesting to the report's veracity, and that anyone who fails to do so will face criminal charges. Travellers arriving from a nation other than one of the risk countries will be permitted to depart the airport and will be required to self-monitor their health for 14 days. This applies to all travellers, including those from countries with reciprocal agreements for mutual adoption of the WHO-approved COVID -19 vaccine.



Meanwhile, the passenger is only partly or not fully vaccinated, they must produce samples for a COVID-19 test before being allowed to depart the airport. These passengers must stay at residence for seven days before taking repeat test on the eighth day.