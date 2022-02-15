Newly-wed youth hacked to death; role of wife’s relatives suspected 

Vijayapura: A youth was hacked to death in broad daylight in Vijayapura on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Musthakin Kudagi (28), son of Gandhi chowk police sub inspector Riyaz Ahmad.

It is said that Musthakin had fallen in love with Athika, daughter of Rauf Bbaig, former corporator of Vijayapura city corporation three years ago. But the girl's family opposed the affair since the beginning.

However, Musthakin and Athika got married six months back amid vehement opposition from the girl's parents and settled in Maharashtra, fearing for their life.

Athika who is pregnant came to Riyaz Amhad's house along with her husband Musthakin just a month back. On Tuesday morning, miscreants rammed a Bolero jeep into Mustakin's two-wheeler at Akashavani on the outskirts of city while he was going to see the construction work at their house. The gang then attacked him with lethal weapons and killed him on the spot.

It's suspected that Rauf Baig is behind the murder as similar attempts were made earlier on the life of Mustakin.

Soon after marriage, Athika in a video clip said that she, Mustakin and her in-laws had life threat from her father Rauf. She also appealed for protection and beseeched his father to let them live in peace.

Initially, it was believed that Mustakin died in a road accident. Superintendent of police Anand Kumar formed a special team under the leadership of ASP Dr Rama Arasiddi an, DSP Lakshmi Narayana to track down the miscreants who fled after the incident.

Gandhi Chowk police have registered a case and launched investigation.