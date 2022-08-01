NGO In Karnataka Are Offering Digital Infrastrures In Government Schools

Government schools struggled to maintain educational equity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a lockdown and gave rise to the concept of virtual education. Public schools, which already struggled with a shortage of qualified facilities and teachers, now face additional issues as a result of virtual classes.



Government schools are now receiving digital infrastructure from the teacher communities on Kutumb and the Karnataka-based NGO Bal Utsav to help close the digital divide between kids and the quickly evolving technology. By installing internet-powered classrooms in existing public schools, the NGO hopes to demonstrate how public schools can be role models for other schools through its flagship programme, iShaala.

By collaborating with top content providers to make age-appropriate information available and enable a blended learning model for kids, Bal Utsav introduces an interactive learning mode through this initiative. Any personal device, including Smart TVs and tabs offered to teachers and schools, can easily access this content.

More than 200 government schools in Karnataka have this integrated learning concept in place thanks to the NGO. The organisation expanded into Tamil Nadu and Telangana after the state's successful adoption, and they are now trying to implement the iShaala programme in 300 & 400 more government schools, respectively.

The number of dropouts has dramatically dropped as a result of the project's widespread adoption in state-run schools, while reverse migration has increased, meaning that more students are migrating from private institutions to public schools.

Meanwhile, a well-maintained smart infrastructure has been built by many government schools in association with NGOs like Bal Utsav to guarantee the continuity of education. The two groups, Shikshana Ilake and Teachers of Bihar, respectively, are made up of government educators from Bihar and Karnataka. These NGOs are closely collaborating with Kutumb to change the educational system.