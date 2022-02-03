NGO Known As 'Nammane Summane' Provides Shelter To Homeless People In Karnataka

Duringng the pandemic, people from all areas of society joined together to support those who were in desperate need. One of them is Nakshatra, a transwoman from Bengaluru's Gangondanahalli village who provides a safe shelter for the destitute and needy.

In 2020, Nakshatra founded the NGO 'Nammane Sammane' as an all-inclusive orphanage. It is India's first registered and legalised orphanage that gives free care to children. 'Nammane Summane' is an orphanage with no gender or social class distinctions are practiced, where everyone is welcome It provides beds, children's education, food, and essential healthcare facilities to the residents.

Life has been a series of stumbling blocks for Nakshatra. She is a mechanical engineer from a well-known family. Nakshatra remembers her hardships, such as when her gender became a point of contention in her family. She is the only child of her parents, and her family abandoned her when she was 18 years old. Nakshatra had to fend for herself without any help. She spent 3-4 months on the streets. She was looking for a place to stay, a place to call home. Then she realised how tough it would be for a homeless person, and how much agony they would endure on a daily basis. This reason inspired her to create a solution that provided a home and an education to everyone, regardless of their background.

Owing of who she is, Nakshatra fought to create the shelter house as a single person running it. When COVID-19 came knocking on the world's door, her problems multiplied. She explained that the pandemic came in like a storm, making it impossible for us to survive on a day-to-day basis. It not only wreaked havoc on India's middle class, but it was also a nightmare for the destitute and downtrodden. She added that struggling through the day was difficult for members of the LGBTQ+ community. Families did not provide financial or emotional support. Her neighbourhood was in dire straits.

To save the organisation, Nakshatra risked her entire life savings. They are currently going through some difficult circumstances. They don't have day-to-day resources, such as rations or food, because we live on the fringes of the city. She has been out of funds to provide support to the individuals in her NGO and to broaden her support to others. She expressed that she don't want this to be the end of her project's journey. She asked many people for assistance in keeping the NGO afloat. Her goal is to raise ten lakhs of rupees. There have been about 1,50,000 submissions, and there is still a long way to go.