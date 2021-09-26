NGT chairman calls for setting up of compost units by house owners

Mysuru: National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairman Justice Subash B Adi directed independent house owners to set up compost units to check the menace of waste.



Addressing media persons here on Saturday, Justice Subash explained that management of solid waste plays a key role in any city.

All district-level officers including Deputy Commissioner, SP, etc., should have wet waste disposal units installed in their homes. Not just government offices, semi government offices, organisations, hospitals, marriage halls among several others should incorporate methods to dispose wet waste on their own. It will reduce the generation of waste at the source itself." Segregation of wet, dry and hazardous waste should be given top priority. He was all praise for waste collection in Mysuru. "In the next 15 days MCC will do massive awareness programme. The other 15 days will be for executing the plans and, after one month, we will again review the progress," he added.

He said plan is afoot to make Mysuru plastic-free first and next garbage free. All efforts are being made to make Mysuru retain the top rankings in clean city survey. It was in 2015-16, Mysuru got first place, but slipped in the rankings later. With several activities planned, we are hoping that Mysuru will regain clean city rankings with people's cooperation," he added.