Nikhil Kamath joins nature enthusiasts at Urban Foraging Walk in Cubbon Park

Bengaluru: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as people emerge with a renewed appreciation for nature, Nuvedo has pioneered a unique trend in the city—urban foraging walks. These walks have quickly become one of the city's most popular activities. Recently, they attracted the attention of Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha and a prominent figure in India's entrepreneurial landscape.



Kamath, who has always felt a deep connection to Bengaluru, joined one of Nuvedo's “mushroom walks” at Cubbon Park, turning an ordinary Sunday morning into an extraordinary experience for fellow participants. His involvement underscores the growing appeal of these walks, which aim to reconnect urban dwellers with the natural world and foster a deeper understanding of the city's biodiversity. Kamath's participation didn't go unnoticed.

A local entrepreneur, who also attended the walk, shared his excitement on social media, leading to a viral post that has since garnered thousands of views. The buzz around this event is a testament to the public's increasing interest in sustainable, nature-based activities. High-resolution images of the walk, including Kamath's engagement, are available for media use. Nuvedo's Urban Foraging walks, launched in 2021, blend "Nu" (new) with "Ved" (ancient fungal wisdom), reconnecting city dwellers with nature's hidden wonders. These immersive experiences, catering to all ages, unveil the fascinating world of fungi, crucial for ecological balance.

Beyond education, Nuvedo harnesses mushrooms for human health, developing innovative products. This dual approach fosters a counter-culture movement, they fondly refer to as #IndiasMushroomRevolution which is encouraging a holistic lifestyle and deeper nature connection.

Through foraging walks, wellness events, educational seminars and large community gatherings - Nuvedo has cultivated a community that appreciates fungi's profound importance in our ecosystems and lives, sparking a journey of discovery, health, and meaningful connection to the planet.