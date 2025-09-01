Live
Nikhil Kumaraswamy pays homage at Dharmasthala
Dharmasthala: Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the State President of the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) youth wing, visited the Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Temple on Sunday as part of the Dharmasthala Satya Yatra. The campaign was launched from Kandal village in Hassan district to seek clarity into the allegations at the revered site.
Accompanied by devotees and supporters, Nikhil offered prayers to Shri Manjunatha Swamy and Shri Annappa Swamy, partook in consuming the temple’s food offering, and held a meeting with Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, the temple’s hereditary administrator.
Joined by leaders such as MLA C.N. Balakrishna, MLC S.L. Bhojegowda, and former MLA Dr. K. Srinivasamurthy, Nikhil’s visit underscored the yatra’s focus on addressing serious allegations surrounding the temple, including claims of murders, mass burials, and sexual violence. The JDS youth leader reiterated demands for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into these issues, particularly the unresolved Sowjanya rape and murder case. The calls for investigation stem from a former sanitation worker’s claim of being coerced into burying over 100 bodies, prompting an ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry.
Dr. Heggade has denied the allegations, affirming full cooperation with the authorities. Nikhil’s visit highlights the growing scrutiny and political sensitivity surrounding Dharmasthala, as the community.