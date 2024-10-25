Nisha's video against father Yogeshwar goes viral on social media

Ramanagara: In a dramatic turn of events, former MLA C.P. Yogeshwar, who recently switched allegiance from the BJP to the Congress, is now facing a major personal and political crisis. As he gears up to contest the upcoming Channapatna by-election on a Congress ticket, his daughter, Nisha Yogeshwar, has released a video statement against him, potentially jeopardizing his chances of victory.

In a video posted on Facebook, Nisha Yogeshwar made several serious allegations against her father, revealing personal grievances and claiming betrayal. She began by saying, "I will expose our family's secrets," before delving into her troubled relationship with her father. Nisha's statement has garnered widespread attention, further complicating the political situation for C.P. Yogeshwar.

Nisha recalled her difficult past, stating that she first learned of her father's second marriage when she was just 13 years old, through media reports. "It was unbearable for me. I was humiliated and felt betrayed," she said. Following the revelation, Nisha moved to Mumbai, seeking to rebuild her life independently, despite facing numerous challenges.

According to Nisha, her father made several attempts to bring her back home. "After much persuasion, I returned in 2016 and even campaigned for him during the elections. We discussed starting a business together, and I thought I could finally lead an independent life," she stated. However, Nisha claims that her father reneged on promises, including potential opportunities in the political arena, leaving her feeling lost and disillusioned.

Nisha further explained that she had gone to the United States to complete her education and later returned to India, following her father’s advice to build her career here. She alleged that despite his assurances, she was left struggling for three years without support. "I was scared for my mother’s future, and I even missed out on opportunities in the film industry," Nisha said.

She also shared that her father delayed arranging her marriage for two years, during which time her stepmother, Sheela, allegedly spread defamatory rumours about her. "Yogeshwar was the first father who treated his daughter like a commodity," she remarked. "He once said if it is written in your destiny to beg, then you should beg. As he said, I am now on the streets, with nowhere to go."

In a shocking revelation, Nisha accused her father of physical abuse, stating that he beat her until she bled. "He has ruined my life, and I endured unimaginable pain. No father should speak to his daughter the way he did," she asserted, tearfully recalling her ordeal. C.P. Yogeshwar’s return to the Congress and subsequent candidacy for the Channapatnam by-election was seen as a strategic move by the party. However, the release of Nisha’s video has cast a shadow over his campaign. Political analysts believe this controversy could significantly impact his chances, as voters may view the allegations as a reflection of his personal integrity and character.

The Congress party has yet to comment on the issue, but there is mounting pressure for C.P. Yogeshwar to address the accusations and clarify his position. In a political landscape where image and personal conduct play a crucial role, this situation could lead to a major setback for the party.

Nisha concluded her video by calling for justice, stating that she felt it was time to share her story, regardless of the consequences. "I have been silent for too long, but I can’t bear it anymore.

I want the world to know the truth," she said. The emotional video has since gone viral, with supporters and critics of C.P. Yogeshwar expressing their views on social media. While some have empathized with Nisha’s plight, others have questioned the timing of her revelations, speculating whether they are politically motivated. As of now, C.P. Yogeshwar has not publicly responded to the video or the allegations made by his daughter.It remains to be seen how this latest development will affect his standing within the party and his prospects in the upcoming election.