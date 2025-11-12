NMPA golden jubilee feet tomorrow

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) is set to showcase a major phase of infrastructure expansion and community-focused development during its Golden Jubilee celebrations on November 13. The commemorative event at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Stadium in Panambur will be attended by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka Minister Mankal Vaidya.

According to a press release issued here by the Port Authority, NMPA’s 50-year milestone arrives at a time when the port has been positioning itself as a strategic maritime gateway for southern India, handling petroleum products, chemicals, edible oils, coal, and container cargoes supporting both industrial growth and consumer supply chains.

To highlight this progress, the port will host an exhibition tracing its historical evolution, infrastructure development and trade linkages. An outreach exhibition van will later travel across the hinterland to showcase the port’s role in connecting Karnataka to global logistics networks.

A series of key projects will be inaugurated during the event. Among them are the Mercantile Marine Department’s new office (₹9.51 crore), the modernized Srinivasa Port Hospital (₹107 crore), a strengthened internal four-lane road network (₹34 crore), and a truck terminal capable of accommodating more than 300 heavy vehicles (₹15 crore).

The port’s main entrance, KK Gate, will be officially renamed in honour of coastal warrior queen Rani Abbakka.

Industry partnerships also feature prominently. Aegis Vopak’s new oil and gas terminal (₹500 crore), edible oil and bitumen storage terminals established by private companies (₹100 crore each), and new LPG rail evacuation and booster pump systems (₹70 crore and ₹20 crore) reflect NMPA’s expanding logistical footprint.

Foundation work for roofing of rail cargo yards and additional storage infrastructure is also planned.

Community outreach will be symbolized by the handover of police vehicles, ambulances for rural medical access, and a specially adapted scooter for a differently abled port worker.

Port officials described the Jubilee as not only a celebration of the past but a reaffirmation of NMPA’s role in India’s maritime growth trajectory.