Live
- Free Aadhaar Update: Government Extends Deadline to December 2024
- Heavy rush at bank to get Subhadra amount
- Hyderabad Metro's 'X' Account Hacked, Management Responds
- Ganjam district tops in anti-TB drive
- CM Revanth Reddy to Hold Key Meetings on Civil Supplies and Skill Development
- Chandrababu to hold review on Rural Water Supply today
- TMC Officials Survive Boat Capsizing During Flood Inspection In West Bengal
- Siddaramaiah strongly condemns threats made against Rahul
- Muralidhar takes charge as Tirupati Task Force DSP
- BBMP claims 6,000 potholes ‘fixed’ within deadline set by Dy CM
Just In
No ambulance: Sons carry father’s body on bike
Tumakuru: In a shocking incident, two sons had to carry the mortal remains of their father on a motorcycle to the crematorium in Tumakuru due to the...
Tumakuru: In a shocking incident, two sons had to carry the mortal remains of their father on a motorcycle to the crematorium in Tumakuru due to the lack of an ambulatory facility.
This incident has gone viral on the net, and angry people have been raising their voices at the government’s lacklustre medical facilities. According to the reports, Honnurappa (80) had died on Tuesday at a rural government facility in YN Hoskote due to geriatric problems.
The body had to be shifted to his village called Dalavaihalli, situated 20 kilometres away. Though there was an ambulance available at the medical facility, the crew of the ambulance refused to carry the body of Honnurappa, stating some flimsy reason for their inhuman act.
Not having enough money with them, the sons placed the body of their beloved father on a bike and took him to their village. Following the incident, the district medical officers berated the Pavagada taluk medical officer. The district medical authorities have also hauled up the crew of the ambulance.