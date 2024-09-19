No ambulance: Sons carry father’s body on bike

Tumakuru: In a shocking incident, two sons had to carry the mortal remains of their father on a motorcycle to the crematorium in Tumakuru due to the lack of an ambulatory facility.

This incident has gone viral on the net, and angry people have been raising their voices at the government’s lacklustre medical facilities. According to the reports, Honnurappa (80) had died on Tuesday at a rural government facility in YN Hoskote due to geriatric problems.

The body had to be shifted to his village called Dalavaihalli, situated 20 kilometres away. Though there was an ambulance available at the medical facility, the crew of the ambulance refused to carry the body of Honnurappa, stating some flimsy reason for their inhuman act.

Not having enough money with them, the sons placed the body of their beloved father on a bike and took him to their village. Following the incident, the district medical officers berated the Pavagada taluk medical officer. The district medical authorities have also hauled up the crew of the ambulance.