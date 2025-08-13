No compromise on sustainable development: Minister Khandre

Bengaluru: The state government is committed to sustainable development that meets today’s needs without compromising the interests of future generations, said Karnataka’s Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment, Eshwar B. Khandre.

Inaugurating the first conference of the Karnataka Forest, Wildlife, and Climate Change Foundation at a private hotel in Bengaluru, the minister stressed the importance of balancing modernization, economic progress, and environmental conservation.

“We must think about protecting natural resources, conserving energy, promoting reuse, and controlling carbon emissions while we pursue economic growth,” Khandre said.He highlighted the impact of climate change and global warming on nature, adding that increasing green cover is the only viable solution. The minister revealed that Bengaluru’s green cover is far below ideal levels — ideally, there should be seven trees per person, but the city has fewer than one tree for every seven people. With the city’s population approaching 1.5 crore, Khandre warned against allowing Bengaluru to become a “gas chamber” like Delhi.

To address this, he has directed officials to study ways to expand green cover in the city. Plans include a new 153-acre biodiversity park at Madappanahalli near Yelahanka, costing Rs 250 crore, and converting unused HMT land into another large park through legal measures.“While Lalbagh and Cubbon Park were created over a century ago, Bengaluru hasn’t seen a new major park in 150 years,” he said, urging corporate institutions to support these initiatives.On World Elephant Day, Khandre noted Karnataka’s deep connection with elephants, from the grandeur of the Mysuru Dasara Jumbo Savari to human-wildlife conflict. “Elephants have given the state both fame and fear,” he remarked.Forest Force Chief Meenakshi Negi stated that the foundation aims to effectively utilize CSR and CER funds for forest and environmental conservation.