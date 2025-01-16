Live
- Chicken prices shoot up demand rises on Kanuma
- Skills upgrade, employment generation hold key
- Demand grows for Mardaraj Chair at Khallikote Unitary University
- Bhubaneswar: Milk to be offered in mid-day meals
- Khurda Road-Bolangir rail project achieves milestone
- Bengaluru: 27-Year-Old BCA Graduate Arrested for 16 Thefts, Gold Worth ₹18.5 Lakh Recovered
- Jindal Sri Sri Academy celebrates Annual Day
- Majhi takes holy dip in Baitarani on Makar Sankranti
- National Startup Day 2025: Celebrating India’s Innovation and Entrepreneurial Spirit
- CM Majhi launches enhanced pension for elderly
Just In
No confusion about CM post: M B Patil
Bengaluru: ‘Siddaramaiah is doing a good job as the Chief Minister. I have said that the post is not vacant. That is the fact. I have just said what...
Bengaluru: ‘Siddaramaiah is doing a good job as the Chief Minister. I have said that the post is not vacant. That is the fact. I have just said what is there. There is no confusion in the Congress about the CM post. We are all fine. The confusion is only in the news media,’ said Minister M B Patil.
Speaking after meeting the Chief Minister at his residence on Tuesday and wishing him a happy Sankranti, he said that ‘No politics was discussed in today’s meeting. There are no issues in the party like the change of CM, appointment of a new president for KPCC, caste census report, etc.
There was no fight between DK Shivakumar and Satish Jarkiholi regarding the politics of Belagavi district. I have never opposed the caste census report. However, I have been saying that no injustice should be done to any community. Because, different sub-categories within the Lingayats have been mentioned in different ways. Even so, no one has seen what is in the report.’
‘I have no eye on the KPCC president’s post. I have to continue my work as the Industries Minister’. Patil clarified that I have a natural desire in politics and there is no greed.