No confusion about CM post: M B Patil

Bengaluru: ‘Siddaramaiah is doing a good job as the Chief Minister. I have said that the post is not vacant. That is the fact. I have just said what is there. There is no confusion in the Congress about the CM post. We are all fine. The confusion is only in the news media,’ said Minister M B Patil.

Speaking after meeting the Chief Minister at his residence on Tuesday and wishing him a happy Sankranti, he said that ‘No politics was discussed in today’s meeting. There are no issues in the party like the change of CM, appointment of a new president for KPCC, caste census report, etc.

There was no fight between DK Shivakumar and Satish Jarkiholi regarding the politics of Belagavi district. I have never opposed the caste census report. However, I have been saying that no injustice should be done to any community. Because, different sub-categories within the Lingayats have been mentioned in different ways. Even so, no one has seen what is in the report.’

‘I have no eye on the KPCC president’s post. I have to continue my work as the Industries Minister’. Patil clarified that I have a natural desire in politics and there is no greed.