No girl would have filed a false complaint about such allegations: CM Sid-daramaiah

Mandya: Generally, no girl can file a false complaint about such allegations. Chief Minister Sid-daramaiah questioned if the accusation of using foul language was false, then why was CT Ravi arrested.

Responding to a media query about the BJP protesting in support of CT Ravi on Friday. CM Siddaramaiah said, The BJP is supporting people speaking in such bad language on women. Those present at the scene heard CT Ravi using foul language. They said that there is audio and video evidence of him speaking such bad language. But I have not seen it. If what Ravi said was false, then why was he arrested? Generally, girls do not file false complaints about such allegations. I don’t know why CT Ravi used foul lan-guage. This is a criminal offense, he said.

Responding to the media regarding Speaker Basavaraj Horatti’s statement that CT Ravi used the word ‘prostitution’, the Chief Minister said that CT Ravi had used the word ‘pros-titution’. This was an afterthought. He is saying that now. But the minister complained that it was true that he used foul language.

Other members also said that they had heard Ravi use foul language. Many are also saying that there is audio and video of the incident that took place after the Speaker left the bench, and he said that the use of foul language is true.

Answering a question from journalists regarding C.T. Ravi’s statement that he received a threat to his life and that the government is responsible for it, the CM said that the police must investigate after an FIR is registered. Legal action must be taken. He said that since the people who were angry against CT Ravi were in Belgaum, they were brought to Khanapura to protect CT Ravi.

I have come to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the 87th All India Literature Conference being held in Mandya. Mandya is the land of pure Kannada. Foreign speak-ers who come to Mandya also learn Kannada.

He said that the language of the country is the state language.