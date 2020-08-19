No let up, Karnataka reports record highest single day Covid deaths

The death toll in Karnataka crossed the one century mark in the last 24 hours. Since Monday evening, the state has reported a whopping 139 deaths, the highest ever single-day record. Bengaluru witnessed 49 patients succumbing to the deadly virus and Dharwad had 10 deaths. The remaining districts had less than 10 deaths.

Karnataka registered 7,665 fresh Corona positive cases since Monday evening. Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan is also among the one who has tested positive for Corona on Tuesday. With this, the total Corona positive cases in the state have reached 2,40,948.

The minister reportedly visited the communal hit DJ Halli area and had come in contact with hundreds of people. Sharing the news that he has tested positive, Zameer requested all those who came in his close contact to get themselves tested for Corona.

Bengaluru continues to add up 2,000 fresh cases every day and on Tuesday it recorded 2,242 cases. The number of testing in the state reached another record on Tuesday. All these days the number of testing was hovering between 30-50,000 and on Tuesday, the health bulleting from the Department of Health and Family Welfare claimed to have conducted 59,088 tests.

Medical education minister Dr Sudhakar shared the new high in testing on Tuesday and tweeted "Karnataka conducted 59,088 tests in a single day today. So far we conducted 21,34,174 tests across 100 labs in the state out of which 15,82,449 tests are RT-PCR and other methods and 5,51,725 are rapid antigen tests."