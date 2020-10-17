No lion-tailed macaques in Sharavathi project area: KPCL 

The 2000-MW Sharavathi underground pumped storage project has been mired in controversy for the destruction it will bring to the ecology.



Out of the total 15 points proposed for the digging of bore hole for the survey and geotechnical investigation, 12 fall under the Sharavathi Valley Lion-tailed Macaque Sanctuary and the other three under the non forest land.

However, in the recent hearing at the Karnataka High Court, the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) claimed that there were no lion-tailed macaque in the project area.

The KPCL is carrying out a study to ascertain if the project is suitable for the 2000 MW hydroelectric project.

On Friday, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) lawyer Uday Holla gave an undertaking to the court that there shall be no work till the matter is heard.

The next hearing on the matter is on Monday.

The former forest officers who have served in the region have maintained to The Hans India that the valley is a home to rare species like Lion-tailed Macaque, Deccan Mahseer which have reached climatic climax and hence the species cannot survive anywhere else. The elephant corridor is just 4 km from the proposed site of the project.

One of the whistleblowers in the forest department anonymously said that the state that has been reeling under water scarcity should reject the project as further jolt to the Western Ghats have ramifications beyond comprehension.











