No mic, no stage: BJP plans new campaign strategy

Bengaluru: In the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP has formulated an action plan to reach all the houses of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies by April 5. This time it has been decided to give more priority to the new Katte Sabha (stage meetings) and street meetings.

BJP state general secretary GV Rajesh and election management committee convener V Sunil Kumar held a meeting of various committees to explain the nature of campaign strategies for the Lok Sabha elections. It is suggested to complete the meetings of the workers in all assembly constituencies within April 5 and also to complete the public relations meeting in the first phase of elections.

There are total 22 committees in BJP. It has been decided to influence the voters by holding 22 small meetings each of these committees in all assembly constituencies till the end of the election. The BJP reckons that by holding these small meetings separately, it can keep the campaign going.

Along with street meetings, stage meetings and held in all Lok Sabha constituencies. It helps to influence small groups. There are enough discussion points for this at the central and state level. It is convenient to inform the people about the achievements of the center as well as the failures of the state.

Despite the guarantees given by the state government, it has been decided to propose the issue in the council meeting which has caused hardship to the people through tax hike and price hike. BJP has decided to raise some slogans against the failure of the state government.

Modi, HDD on the same platform

Eight more conventions are likely to be held in the state in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate. However, BJP has prepared a plan to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on the same platform. Modi program has been organized in 8 clusters and Shimoga and Kalaburagi cluster campaign has been completed. Remaining 6 places are pending, there is a possibility that Modi and Deve Gowda will appear on the same platform in Tumkur or Mysore.

Along with campaigning by national and state level leaders, the BJP is counting on reaching people through these small meetings.