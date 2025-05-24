No Need for Alarm Over New COVID Variants, Says Health Expert

Mangaluru: Dr. Srinivas Kakkillaya urges scientific temper, cautions against creating unnecessary panic among the public

As reports of new COVID-19 variants trickle in from different parts of India, some experts are raising concerns over the growing narrative of fear and anxiety surrounding the virus’s resurgence. One such voice is that of Dr. Srinivas Kakkillaya, a seasoned physician and public health advocate based in Mangaluru, who believes the country must move away from panic-driven responses and adopt a more measured, evidence-based approach.

Speaking to this newspaper, Dr. Kakkillaya emphasised that the current wave of concern is not proportionate to the threat posed by the virus in its current form. “We have dealt with much worse during the peak phases of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The new variant is not something to be terrified about,” he said.

According to him, over 90 percent of the Indian population has already been vaccinated or has developed natural immunity through past infection, significantly reducing the risk of severe illness or hospitalisation.

"Like a Common Cold"

Describing the symptoms of the new variant, Dr. Kakkillaya likened it to a seasonal flu. “For most people, it presents as a mild fever, cold, or body ache—very similar to other common viral infections. Reinfection may occur, but serious illness is extremely rare in those who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID earlier,” he said.

He also cautioned against what he described as the "recycling of fear," particularly regarding specific population groups. “There is no conclusive scientific evidence to support the claim that children and pregnant women are at higher risk from this variant. These statements are not rooted in current data and only serve to create panic,” he added.

Questioning Mask and Sanitiser Advisories

In light of recent advisories from certain states urging the reintroduction of masks and hand sanitiser use, Dr. Kakkillaya expressed scepticism about their necessity under current conditions. “We must ask whether these measures are truly effective at this stage. There is little justification for imposing blanket precautions that do not align with the present threat level,” he said.

He added that while masks can be helpful in crowded indoor settings for high-risk individuals, enforcing them widely could contribute more to anxiety than prevention.

Scientific Vigilance, Not Public Fear

The physician underlined the need for clear, science-led public communication. “What we require is vigilance, not fear. Mutations in the coronavirus are to be expected, but they do not automatically imply a public health emergency. Each variant must be assessed on its own merits.”

He further warned against what he called “a return to performative policies,” which may have minimal public health benefits but disproportionately affect mental well-being and social behaviour.

Call for Rational Public Health Messaging

Dr. Kakkillaya urged health authorities, the media, and policymakers to avoid invoking pandemic-era rhetoric unless the situation truly warrants it. “We must learn to coexist with this virus as we have with others. Creating a psychosis around every mutation is neither sustainable nor scientifically justified,” he said.

While advocating for continued monitoring and vaccination efforts, he reiterated that most Indians are already well-protected. “The population’s baseline immunity is high. We must move forward with confidence, not fear.”