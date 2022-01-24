Northern Karnataka MLAs join chorus for Cabinet expansion

Belagavi: More MLAs are joining the chorus for Cabinet shuffle. This time Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has got a clear signal from the MLAs from Northern Karnataka for induction of new faces in his ministry ahead of Assembly elections. Recently, CM's political secretary M.P. Renukacharya and Basanagouda Patil Yathnal, a rebel leader in the ruling BJP, had demanded a reshuffle of the Cabinet.

In the latest development, MLAs from North Karnataka are said to be meeting secretly in the residences of the ministers. The first meeting was held on Sunday morning at the residence of Umesh Katti and Shashikala Jolle. Abhay Patil, MLA from Belagavi (South) appears to be a front runner for a Cabinet berth after Renukacharya and Yathnal.

While there are indications of more MLAs from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Chitradurga and Haveri districts joining the group to meet CM Basavaraj Bommai in the next three days to press for Cabinet expansion/reshuffle.

Abhay Patil who attended the meeting in the residence of Umesh Katti in Belagavi on Sunday took a diplomatic stance. "Though I was called for the meeting I went there late and could not grasp anything regarding the discussions on the Cabinet reshuffle. A few others and I had attended to discuss the developmental aspects of North Karnataka as we have two ministers representing our region. I did not catch anything about reshuffle or appointment to the boards and corporations," Patil said.

Patil denied that there were any meetings happening behind the scenes and in secret places as is being rumoured. There was no group activity either, he added.

But in the capital, things are more vociferous. The reshuffle has to happen now, or else it will be of no use is the expression aired by both Yathnal and Renukacharya. "There are many MLAs who have reached their prime age for holding posts with responsibilities, the present cabinet is full of people who have enjoyed power for a long time and they need to make way for the fresh batch. We are sure that if that happens when the party goes for elections in 2023 there would be more commitment among the workers and the second line leaders in the run-up to the elections. The party leadership must allow this to happen" the MLAs say.

But the demand for appointment as heads of boards and corporations is likely to grow louder as the first term and second term MLAs are many in the party. Several posts have not been filled up for the entire last year. There is no reason why they have been kept vacant. There are a total of 24 boards and corporations in the State under Commerce and Industry department.