Not all fats are equal; choose the best ones for health

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent advice to reduce edible oil consumption by 10% has brought dietary fats into the spotlight. However, a closer look at his guidance reveals that the aim is not to eliminate fats, but to limit excess, since fats are vital to our health.

Research suggests that diets containing less than 10% fat can lead to deficiencies in essential fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K). A well-rounded diet that includes healthy fats from sources like nuts, seeds, fish, and plant oils is crucial for overall well-being.

A common concern is whether saturated fats are harmful. Found in varying amounts in all edible oils, saturated fats have long been viewed with suspicion. However, research shows that balanced consumption does not necessarily pose health risks. For instance, studies published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition analysed long-term dietary data and found no direct link between balanced saturated fat consumption and heart disease. Instead of eliminating fats, the focus should be on replacing foods high in harmful trans fats with healthier alternatives rich in monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA).

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises people to keep total fat intake at 30% or less of daily energy consumption, with saturated fats not exceeding 10% and trans fats limited to under 1%. In its 2024 Dietary Guidelines, the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) advises consumers to choose foods low in refined carbohydrates and total fat content while avoiding trans fats. ICMR also recommends keeping total fat intake within 30–35%.

Added fats used in cooking should account for less than 15% of total daily energy intake. The guidelines also emphasise the importance of consuming a variety of vegetable oils to maintain a well-balanced fatty acid profile. Recently, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, reaffirmed this recommendation in Parliament. He also emphasised that no oil, including palm oil, should be demonised, as there is no unanimous scientific evidence proving its adverse health effects.

As the most widely consumed edible oil worldwide, palm oil contains zero trans fats and is rich in tocopherols and tocotrienols. The ICMR-NIN guidelines highlight that tocotrienols in palm oil may help reduce blood cholesterol levels.

So, if you truly want to cut back on unhealthy fats, start by eliminating trans fats. Follow it up with a balanced fat intake achieved through a variety of vegetable oils and ensure that the energy derived from these fats is well-utilised through an active lifestyle.

(Dr Dharini Krishnan is a leading consultant

dietician)