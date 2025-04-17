Not just getting a job, but creating a job should be life’s goal: DKS

Bengaluru: “Not just getting a job, but creating a job should be your life’s goal,” DCM DK Shivakumar said. He spoke at the inauguration of a huge job fair held at KCT College campus in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. “It is true that you need a job to live your life. But rather than getting a job, focus on growing to the point where you can provide employment to dozens of people. Only then can you be successful. Never be discouraged if you don’t get a job. You will get one opportunity after another in life. Make good use of the opportunity you get. If you do skill-based jobs, you can lead a good life. Whatever job you do, you should have self-respect. Many people have come here for a job. Develop the confidence to climb thousands of steps in your life. The more experience you get in your life, the stronger your life and future will be. Get good experience for your life,” he said.

“Mallikarjun Kharge was the Labour Minister during the UPA period. Many Labour Ministers have come and gone in the country. But no one else has taken the decision taken by Oscar Fernandes and Mallikarjun Kharge. The ESI Hospital in Kalburgi is a testament to this. In this way, they have helped the health of the children of poor workers. Through 371J, they have given employment and educational incentives to the children of this area,” he said.

“Our government has launched this program under the guidance of Mallikarjun Kharge to provide employment to the youth of this area. Our government has designed a program to protect all classes along with five guarantee schemes. During the Covid period, the workers of this area met me in Bengaluru and complained that the then BJP government was increasing the bus fare three times and collecting it. Then, after discussing with our leaders, I offered to give Rs 1 crore to the Transport Department on behalf of the KPCC. Then, the government bowed to pressure and free bus travel was provided to all the workers,” he said.

“This is a historic program. On behalf of the government and personally, I congratulate Minister Sharan Prakash Patil and his team for providing employment to 26,000 unemployed youth of Kalyan Karnataka. Skill is like a lamp. If you learn it once, it will light up your path for life. The minister in charge of this department is leading it successfully,” he praised.

“Our government is formulating many programs. If Congress comes to power, all classes will get protection. This is the strength of the Congress party. May your blessings be upon our government. You have given great strength by winning five MPs in Kalyan Karnataka. I pay my respects to you,” he said.