Now the blind can read Braille Constitution in version

Bengaluru : Suchita student of political science, knowledge of the constitution was part of his curriculum. However, being blind, he had no idea how the constitution actually read. This changed for him as Sankara Eye Hospital Bengaluru, marked 75 years of the Constitution, in collaboration with CII Young Indians (Yi) Bengaluru, launching Braille-enabled version of the Indian Constitution. The launch was by Thawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, marking a significant step towards making the Constitution accessible to millions of visually impaired individuals.

This initiative aims to empower those who are blind or have low vision by enabling them to read and understand their rights and responsibilities as citizens. By providing a Braille version of the Indian Constitution, this project seeks to foster a more inclusive society, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their vision ability, has equal access to foundational knowledge about their nation.

Dr. Kaushik Murali, President of Medical Administration, Quality and Education at Sankara Eye Foundation India, also spoke about the hospital’s long-standing commitment to providing accessible healthcare and vision rehabilitation for the visually impaired and blind. “This launch marks a monumental shift in ensuring that visually impaired citizens are fully equipped to understand and engage with their rights and responsibilities as outlined in the Indian Constitution. The Braille version will be distributed to key institutions, ensuring wider access.”

The National Chair of Accessibility at CII Young Indians, Darshan Mutha, emphasized the organization’s commitment to empowering visually impaired individuals. “Young Indians believe that, as young leaders, we must ensure every visually impaired person has the tools to be independent. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of inclusivity and create a more accessible world for all,” said Mutha.

The Head of Vision Rehabilitation at Sankara Eye Hospital Bengaluru, Anita said, “We have encountered many visually impaired individuals who are already able to resume their daily activities through orientation mobility training and assistive technology. However, many still rely on others to access important civic knowledge. We are proud to partner with CII Young Indians to enable the blind to read the ‘Indian Constitution in Braille Version,’ bringing them one step closer to full independence.”