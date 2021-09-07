NSUI protests over JEE paper leak

Bengaluru/New Delhi: Expressing furore over the JEE paper leak, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) held protests all across the nation on August 6. Noting that the student fraternity has suffered enough, NSUI demands a judicial enquiry into the case headed by a Supreme Court judge.



In Delhi, the protest was led by Neeraj Kundan where protestors gheraoed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan home making their demands. Reportedly, police lathi-charged the protestors and detained several of them including the NSUI President.

Speaking to Hans India, NSUI President, Neeraj Kundan said, "This is not the first instance of a paper leak.

Ever since the NDA has come to power, there have been several instances of such mismanagement. This type of issue greatly hampers the future of the students ."

In Karnataka, protests against the paper leak were held simultaneously across all districts. "We expect the same kind of malpractice in the upcoming NEET examinations. NSUI has been demanding to get students vaccinated before they are asked to write exams" said Eric Stephen, NSUI National Secretary of Karnataka and Goa. He added that the student community has faced a lot of issues due to Covid-19 and NSUI is not going to stay silent until the demands are met.