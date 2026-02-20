  1. Home
Octogenarian dies in house fire

  • Created On:  20 Feb 2026 1:36 PM IST
Bengaluru: An 80-year-old man was charred to death after a fire broke out at his residence in Mylasandra in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The deceased, identified as Mailarappa, lived alone in a house near Thimmarayappa Circle, they added. According to police, Mailarappa’s granddaughter Ramya told investigators that he lived alone in a house adjacent to their residence. He had developed gangrene in his left leg and had undergone amputation, which left him unable to move around.

Ramya used to take care of his daily needs and provide him with food. According to the police statement, on the evening of February 18, Ramya visited to deliver dinner. He mentioned feeling unwell and requested medication, which she provided. Her elder brother was present at the time. She then returned home.

At around 2.20 am, a distant relative raised an alarm that Mailarappa’s house was on fire. Family members and neighbours rushed to the scene, extinguished the flames, and removed the roof sheets, a senior police officer said. Ramya’s husband later entered the house and found that her grandfather had died from burn injuries, the officer added.

“A case of unnatural death has been registered, and we are investigating the cause of the fire,” the officer said, adding, “We are also examining whether there was any foul play.” The body will be handed over to the family after a postmortem examinationdetermines the exact cause of death, police said.

