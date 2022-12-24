Okkaliga Ministers, MLAs/MLCs urge 12 pc reservation for community 

Belagavi: The Ministers, MLAs and MLCs from the Okaliga community who are part of the state government urged the Chief Minister on Friday to increase the reservation for the community to 12% under category 3A. The leaders met Chief Minister Basavaraju Bommai at Suvarna Soudha and submitted a memorandum. On receiving the memorandum, Bommai, assured that the demand of the Okaligas would be examined.

"Previously, Shri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt had submitted a similar memorandum. Now the Ministers, MLAs and MLCs have made an appeal. All these will be sent to Backward Classes Commission" Chief Minister stated.

It has been said in the memorandum, that the Okkaliga community which comprises 16% of the population in the state has been loosing lands largely for various development projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said, the people of the community who primarily depend on agriculture were losing their lands in view of urbanisation and industrialisation and this has become an issue of concern particularly in Southern Karnataka. He added, "Currently, Category 3A which represents 20% of the population has been awarded only 4% reservation. Out of this, the Okkaliga community has been getting only 3% reservation." Revenue Minister, R Ashok, remarked, that it was a grave injustice that Bunts, Reddys and Kunchitigas had not been included in the OBC list. This should be rectified at earliest, he demanded.

Minister Gopalayam said that the community is backward both socially and economically. Hence, the community should get higher reservation economically educationally and in employments, he opined. "CM Bommai assured that he will fulfill the demand of the Vokkaliga community and send the submission to the Backward Classes Commission for consideration," said the delegation after the meeting.

Minister Ashwathnarayan maintained that the Vokkaliga community, which comprises 16 per cent of the population, is losing land for various projects in the state.

"When compared to the total population of the Vokkaliga community, the reservation given to them in education and employment is less," said Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

Araga Gyanendra, Dr Sudhakar, ST Somashekhar (Ministers), Krishnappa, KJ Bopaiah, Sukumara Shetty, Dr Rajesha Gowda, Masale Jayaram, Rajesha Nayka, Tulasi Muniraju Satish Reddy, Pranesh, YA Narayana Swami, Somashekhar Reddy, Sanjeeva Matanduru, L Nagendra, Bharathi Shetty, A Deve Gowda, Puttanna, Chidananda Gowda, SR Vishwanatha (MLAs and MLCs attended the meeting.