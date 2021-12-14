  • Menu
Omicron in Karnataka: High alert in border districts

Highlights

Omicron in Karnataka: With the neighbouring Kerala reporting its first case of Omicron, tight measures are in place at the border state Karnataka in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts.

On Sunday Kerala Health Minister Veena George said "first Covid variant was reported in an Ernakulam native, who had returned from United Kingdom. The person who travelled on December 6 to Cochin, spent hours at Abu Dabhi in transit. He tested positive after two days of his arrival," Veena Geroge told media.

The mother and wife of the infected have also tested positive for Coronavirus and all of them are isolated. Upon this, Mysuru district has taken the strict measures at Mysuru- Kerala border in Bavali chekpost in H D Kote taluk. Mysuru Chamarajanagara and Kodagu district administrations have issued SOP to check RTPCR negative reports and vaccination certificates at the respective borders.

