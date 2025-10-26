One killed, three injured in K R Puram blast in city

Bengaluru: One-person was killed and three others from the same family were injured in an explosion in Bengaluru on Saturday. The impact of the blast was so severe that the house sustained significant damage.

The explosion has been reported from Triveninagar in the K.R. Puram locality. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje visited and inspected the spot. She has also demanded a comprehensive probe into the incident.

The deceased has been identified as 80-year-old Akkayyamma. Besides, 25-year-old Kiran, 52-year-old Shekar, and 22-year-old Chandana are the injured persons. Chandana has suffered more than 50 per cent burn injuries.

East Division Joint Commissioner of Police Ramesh Banoth also visited the spot and gathered information from the officials. He said: “The incident occurred at around 7.30 a.m. An elderly woman, who was sleeping, died after the roof slab collapsed on her. Three others have sustained injuries.

“A woman living in the house behind was also injured. Shekhar’s daughter too was hurt. We obtained information from them. They said the explosion occurred when the gas stove was turned on. The young woman gave this statement. However, an investigation is being carried out to determine the exact cause,” he stated.

Whitefield Division DCP Parashuram stated, “Among the injured, a woman named Chandana has sustained serious injuries. The house where the incident occurred has been completely damaged. Three shed houses behind the main house have also suffered damage. A woman residing in one of those sheds has also been injured.

“At first glance, it appears to be a cylinder blast. A clear picture will emerge after expert examination.The injured were immediately taken to the hospital with the help of neighbours. Window panes of nearby houses were shattered. Four people were living in the same house.