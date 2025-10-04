Live
Onion-laden truck gutted in fire near Nelamangala due to engine short circuit
Nelamangala: A truck carrying a large consignment of onions to the Dasanapura APMC market caught fire after a short circuit in its engine near Budihal Gate on the outskirts of Bengaluru early Saturday morning
.
According to police sources, the truck was transporting onions from Chitradurga to Nelamangala when the engine suddenly developed a short circuit, causing the vehicle to burst into flames. Within minutes, the fire engulfed the entire truck, destroying onions worth several lakhs of rupees.
The driver and cleaner managed to escape unhurt, but the blaze completely reduced the cargo to ashes. Firefighters and Nelamangala traffic police rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The incident has left the farmer who owned the onion consignment in deep distress, as the entire load was lost.
Police have registered a case and are investigating the exact cause of the short circuit. The mishap has once again raised concerns about fire safety in vehicles transporting agricultural produce over long distances.