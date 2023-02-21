'Only BJP' says Nadda, sounds poll bugle

Udupi: The national president of BJP JP Nadda today in ways more than one launched his party's campaign, tacitly though and downgraded the other parties, especially Congress. ''The BJP is the only party that has ideological conformity and continuity. No other political party adheres to one particular ideology for such a long time like the BJP, which has a mass following", he said.

Continuing his comparative statement Mr Nadda said ''All other parties have become family parties or dynastic parties. Congress is also not outside the purview of dynastic parties. Mother, son, daughter are in the working committee of the Congress party. Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Shiv Sena, TMC, YSRCP, BRS, DMK and all such parties are dynastic parties, but in BJP party itself is the family, he said while addressing the booth committee workers at a convention in Udupi. More than 6,000 cadres from the booth committees participated in the convention.

''The BJP is proactive, pro-responsible and it is connected to the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully achieved 100 percent of the target in the vaccination against COVID-19 with people receiving two doses free of cost along with some getting booster doses too. India's Covid-19 vaccination was the fastest programme. Also, no other country has taken such immediate measures as PM Narendra Modi led government took to save Indians when war broke out in Ukraine. Modi spoke to Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and took initiatives to bring 22,500 Indian students back to India. He added 600 rescued students from Karnataka. ''India has become the fifth largest economy in the world under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. The volume of electronic goods exports from India has increased from Rs 1 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 6 lakh crore. Karnataka is the second largest producer of special purpose heavy vehicles. In 2014, India was importing 92 percent of the mobile phones, but now the country is manufacturing 97 percent of the handsets it requires," he said.

Soon after reaching Udupi he met the swamijis of Ashta mutts belonging to the Madhwa school of philosophy and exchanged views with them on growth of Hindutva and elicited response from them.