Opposition’s Political Conspiracy Against CM Siddaramaiah Foiled: Minister NS Boseraju

Bengaluru,: *Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology Minister NS Boseraju has stated that the opposition's attempt to tarnish Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's reputation and discredit the pro-people government by fabricating allegations in the MUDA case has failed. He emphasized that the Lokayukta will conduct an impartial investigation as per legal procedures, and the truth will soon be revealed.

Minister Boseraju in his statement highlighted the significance of today’s High Court verdict, calling it a major setback for the BJP’s strategy of using institutions like the CBI and ED to target political opponents. He asserted that, despite delays, truth will ultimately prevail.

He further criticized BJP and JDS leaders, accusing them of being unable to accept the success of the five guarantee schemes, which they had initially dismissed as unrealistic. Frustrated by the government's effective governance benefiting the poor and middle class, they are now resorting to baseless allegations to malign CM Siddaramaiah’s image.

The MUDA case, he said, is just another such politically motivated attempt.

Minister Boseraju also questioned why the ED has not issued a notice to Basavaraj Bommai, who had allocated 14 sites to Siddaramaiah’s family in 2021 during the BJP government’s tenure. He pointed out that the land registration, 50:50 allocation rules, and MUDA site allotments were all executed under the BJP’s administration. Targeting Siddaramaiah over this issue, he said, is nothing but political vendetta.

BJP in Karnataka is grappling with internal conflicts and is attempting to divert public attention by making baseless accusations. However, he affirmed that such misleading tactics will not succeed in deceiving the people.