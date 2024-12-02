Live
- Over 19,135 acres of poppy cultivation destroyed in seven years: Manipur govt report
- Shehnaaz Gill celebrates self-love and inner peace
- Santner in contention to play in NZ’s second Test against England, says Stead
- Enhancing the Eyelashes
- Villupuram Floods: CM Stalin Leads Relief Amid Cyclone Fengal
- Farmers’ protest chokes Delhi-Noida traffic
- FPIs offload Rs 21,612 cr in Nov
- India’s Path to the WTC Final: The Intense Battle with South Africa and Australia
- LIC holds cycle rally to promote awareness on environment
- Investors looking to RBI decision on Repo rate
Just In
Orange alert Issued for seven districts in K’taka
Yellow alert for coastal Karnataka
Bengaluru: Cyclone ‘Fengal,’ forming along the Tamil Nadu coast, has impacted Karnataka, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for seven districts in the southern interior region.
The districts of Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Shivamogga, and Chamarajanagar are under an orange alert for heavy rainfall on Monday. A yellow alert has also been issued for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Ramanagara, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts.
According to IMD Regional Director C.S. Patil, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, and Mandya. Moderate rainfall is likely in Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, and Ramanagara, while light rain is forecast for parts of north interior Karnataka.
In Bengaluru, cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and occasional heavy showers are expected.
Early morning mist is likely in some areas, with maximum and minimum temperatures forecast at 23°C and 19°C, respectively.
Patil further stated that Cyclone Fengal, currently affecting Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, is likely to weaken as it moves westward over the next two to three days. The cyclone has also caused low-pressure conditions in Karnataka, triggering rainfall warnings for several districts. Light rain was recorded yesterday in Kolar and the Male Mahadeshwara Hills area of Chamarajanagar district.