Officials told to expedite approval for new industries

Kakinada: Kakinada in-charge district Collector Apoorva Bharat has directed officials to expedite the approval process for applications received from entrepreneurs seeking to set up industries in the district. He spoke at the District Industries and Export Promotion Committee meeting held at the Collectorate on Wednesday under his chairmanship. He reviewed the disposal of applications received during the last quarter under the single desk system, grant of various incentives to micro, small, and medium enterprises, and agreements made for setting up industries in Kakinada district during the 30th CII Partnership Summit. Apoorva Bharat stated that a total of 856 applications were received in the last quarter, seeking permission to establish various industries. Ofthese, approvals were granted to 737 industries through the single desk system by the concerned departments, while 119 applications are under examination at different levels. He instructed officials to ensure that all pending applications are disposed of within a fixed time frame.

He also directed the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation to invite proposals from interested entrepreneurs for the proposed flat factory complexes and to expedite completion of those under construction. Referring to the 2025 CII Partnership Summit, the Collector asked officials to coordinate with the management concerned and accelerate the process of setting up industries in line with the agreements signed for the Kakinada district.

District Industries General Manager Ch Ganapathi, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories Narayanamurthy, Groundwater Department Deputy Director Radhakrishna, District Fire Officer Subba Rao, and other officials attended the meeting