BJP Central Team Commences Exercise For Municipal Polls

Hyderabad: The BJP has formally launched its preparatory exercise for the upcoming municipal and corporation elections in Telangana. A three-member central team, appointed by newly elected BJP national president Nitin Nabin, has begun consultations with the state leadership to chart out the party’s electoral roadmap since Tuesday, and continued on Wednesday.

The team comprises Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar, designated as election in-charge, along with former Rajasthan state president Ashok Parnami and Rajya Sabha member Rekha Shama as co-in charges. Their mandate is to provide strategic direction, oversee campaign coordination, and ensure effective execution of the party’s programs in the run-up to the polls.

On Tuesday, the committee convened a meeting with the Municipal and Corporation election monitoring committee at the state party office under the chairmanship of Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao. Discussions centred on formulating strategies, strengthening organisational structures, and outlining initiatives to secure a decisive victory.

The Central team also interacted with members of the state Mahila Morcha, emphasising the importance of women’s participation in the campaign. Leaders stressed the need for coordinated efforts across all party wings to maximise outreach and voter engagement. Over the past two days, the focus has been on reviewing existing strategies, refining implementation mechanisms, and energising grassroots cadres. Directions were issued to ensure that party workers remain aligned with the central action plan and work diligently to strengthen the BJP’s presence in urban local bodies.

The meetings were attended by key leaders, including Telangana state in-charge Abhay Patil, organisational general secretary Chandrashekhar Tiwari, state general secretaries and other prominent figures. With the Central team’s involvement, the BJP aims to intensify its campaign and position itself strongly ahead of the municipal and corporation elections.