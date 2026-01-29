Vijayawada student wins national honour

Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College (ALC) here has brought laurels to the state as its student Nalliboyina Ananta Ramudu earned national-level recognition by emerging as one of the top performers in an essay writing competition organised by the Union Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the MyGov platform, as part of the celebrations marking 150 years of “Vande Mataram.”

The prestigious competition witnessed participation from nearly 30,000 students from across the country, highlighting intense national-level competition. Out of these, only 78 students were selected for special recognition.

Notably, Ananta Ramudu was the sole student from Andhra Pradesh to be chosen, bringing immense pride to the state as well as to Andhra Loyola College.

In recognition of his outstanding achievement, Ananta Ramudu was officially invited to New Delhi and was given the opportunity to take part in the national celebrations during the recent Republic Day Parade, an honour reserved for a select group of achievers from across India.