GHMC Council to meet on Jan 31 for budget approval

Hyderabad : The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation general body meeting is likely to be held on January 31 at the GHMC head office. Chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijaylakshmi, this council meeting carries significant weight as the current term of the GHMC is set to conclude in February 2026.

A primary agenda for the session is the discussion and formal approval of the proposed GHMC budget, which exceeds Rs 11,000 crore for the 2026-27 financial year.

Ahead of this, the GHMC Standing Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday to deliberate on several key proposals. Sources indicate that road maintenance under CRMP Phase-2 will be a major topic of discussion.