Didn’t quit BRS, MLA Danam clears the air over party shift

Hyderabad: A new twist emerged on Wednesday in the case involving Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, who submitted a memorandum to Speaker Gaddam Prasada Kumar, urging him to dismiss the disqualification petitions filed by opposition MLAs. Danam Nagender denied allegations that he had shifted his loyalties to another political party.

Speaking to the media after submitting the memorandum, the MLA clarified that he had neither resigned from the BRS nor received any official communication from the party leadership stating that he had been suspended. He asserted that he continues to be a member of the party and rejected claims of defection as baseless and politically motivated.

While admitting that he attended a Congress meeting held in March 2024, Danam Nagender said he did so out of personal interest. He questioned the argument that mere participation in another party’s meeting amounts to defection under the law. He said it was improper for the BRS to conclude that he had changed political allegiance based solely on media reports.

The MLA emphasised that there was no legal or documentary evidence to support the allegations against him. He argued that the disqualification petitions lacked substance and were filed to serve narrow political interests rather than uphold constitutional principles.

Appealing to the Speaker, Danam Nagender requested that the petitions be dismissed, stating that they do not stand the test of law. He expressed confidence that the Speaker’s court would take an objective view.

It may be recalled that Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and BJP floor leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy had filed disqualification petitions against Danam Nagender, alleging that he had shifted his loyalties to the Congress party and seeking his disqualification as an MLA.