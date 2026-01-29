Speaker to hear defection case against Danam on Jan 30

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad will conduct a formal hearing on 30 January regarding the defection charges against Khairatabad legislator Danam Nagender. The Speaker has issued notices to the petitioners, BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and BJLP leader A Maheshwar Reddy, who filed the disqualification plea after the MLA switched his allegiance.

Padi Kaushik Reddy is scheduled to appear at 10.30 am, while A Maheshwar Reddy has been directed to record his evidence at 12 noon. Legislative Secretary Rendla Thirupathi has formally communicated the schedule to the BRS and BJP leaders, enclosing relevant documents submitted by Danam Nagender.

The petitioners have been instructed to provide evidence affidavits and a list of exhibits they intend to rely upon during the proceedings, ensuring copies are served to the respondent in advance. Danam Nagender is the ninth legislator to face a disqualification hearing under the current Speaker.

To date, the Speaker has disposed of seven petitions involving MLAs such as T Prakash Goud, Kale Yadaiah, and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. One petition regarding Sanjay Kumar remains reserved for final orders following the completion of his hearing. This process follows significant legal pressure to resolve anti-defection cases within the state assembly to maintain democratic integrity.