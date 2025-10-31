Orange Line project: BMRCL faces backlash for planned felling of over a thousand trees

As Bengaluru continues to expand under the banner of “development,” thousands of trees are vanishing from its landscape. The latest controversy surrounds the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which is preparing to cut down and relocate over 1,000 trees for the upcoming Orange Line (Phase 3) of Namma Metro — drawing strong criticism from environmentalists.

According to project details, BMRCL has sought permission to cut or transplant 1,092 trees for the new line. The first corridor, running from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura, will span 32.15 km with 21 stations, while the second corridor from Hosahalli to Kadabagere will cover 12.5 km with 9 stations. Together, the two corridors will extend 44.65 km, costing an estimated ₹15,611 crore.

Local residents expressed mixed emotions about the project. “We are happy that the metro is coming near our homes, but cutting down all the trees is worrying,” said Inayath, a resident along the proposed route. “As per rules, for every tree cut, ten saplings must be planted. BMRCL should ensure this is followed,” he added.

Environmental activists argue that BMRCL has not learned from past criticism. Earlier, the corporation had planned to cut 11,000 trees for the same project but reduced the number to 6,500 after strong opposition. Even that figure faced protests. Now, with the latest request to fell 2,183 trees, the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s Forest Department has granted clearance for 1,092 trees to be cut in the first phase — potentially putting over 10,000 trees at risk throughout the project.

Activist Arun voiced concern, saying, “There’s a rule that ten saplings must be planted for every tree cut. Where will BMRCL plant the ten thousand saplings for these thousand trees? And what happened to the compensatory plantations from previous phases?”

Citizens and activists alike fear that if unchecked tree felling continues in the name of infrastructure, Bengaluru could soon face the same air quality crisis as Delhi. With rising heat and declining green cover, residents say the city is already struggling to breathe — and this move could make it worse.