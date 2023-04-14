Our principles are common with that of Rishab Shetty: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and actor-director Rishab Shetty met at Mookambika temple in Kollur. Although it is said to be a surprise visit, this visit is being analyzed in various ways. So Bommai himself has given a response to the media about this.

Talking to the media about this, the CM Bommai said, 'I met Rishab Shetty in Kollur Mookambika temple by chance. Rishab Shetty was in the temple before I arrived. So we went along and offered worship to God. It was not pre-planned.'

Adding to it, the CM Bommai said, 'There is a lot of similarity between our principle and his. Even in the past Rishab has strongly advocated our theory. Rishab Shetty's ideas are like that. He has published it often. I was surprised that he was inside Kollur temple. He spoke fondly about the BJP and its leadership. So far there have been no talks between us about coming to the campaign,' he said.

Kiccha Sudeep has already entered the political arena after admiring Basavaraj Bommai's administration. Instead of directly campaigning for the BJP, Sudeep said that he will campaign for the candidates suggested by the CM. Now the news has surfaced that Rishab is also going to campaign.

Rishab has spoken many times on behalf of the BJP. Even recently when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came, Rishab met him. So information is spreading that there is a plan to use Rishab in 13 constituencies of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada. Rishab has already made it clear that he will not join politics, no matter what information he hears. So we have to wait and see if they stick to their word.