Over 25,000 sign petition against compulsory Hindi in curriculum

Bengaluru: The campaign for a two-language policy in Karnataka’s school curriculum gained renewed momentum as members of the Namma Naadu Namma Aalvike team addressed a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday. The group, comprising writers, filmmakers, and language activists, has been advocating for the exclusion of compulsory Hindi as a third language in schools for the past seven months.

Speaking at the event, noted lyricist and director Kaviraj, a key member of the movement, detailed the various awareness initiatives undertaken since the campaign’s launch in 2024. These include a bike rally in Bengaluru on November 1, the distribution of over 1 lakh pamphlets at the Mandya Sahitya Sammelana, and language awareness programs titled “Eradu Nudi - Jaagruthiya Kidi” held at the Kannada Sahitya Parishat.

Kaviraj also shared that the team had submitted a memorandum to Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa and the Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, who later forwarded it with recommendations to the Chief Minister’s office.

Citing academic data, the group highlighted that in the 2023–24 academic year, over 90,000 tenth-grade students failed Hindi as a third language — a figure they say reflects the growing burden placed on Karnataka’s students.

“No one hates Hindi,” said filmmaker B. M. Giriraj. “But the third language has become an unnecessary burden on children. It is a subtle move of Hindi imperialism.” Echoing this sentiment, activist Sajith Gowda stated, “Compulsory Hindi in the land of Kannada is nothing short of a cultural assault.”

Kannada advocate Arun Javagal added, “The inclusion of Hindi as a third language is part of an imposition agenda. We must resist this push.”

Activist and writer Shruthi Marulappa drew comparisons to other states, stating that Tamil Nadu has made significant progress without accepting Hindi. “Even in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister has promoted English and Marathi — but in Karnataka, the third language burden continues,” she said.

Ramesh Bellamkonda revealed that an online petition supporting the demand for a two-language policy has already garnered over 25,000 signatures. “We are not opposed to voluntary learning of Hindi,” he clarified. “But making it compulsory is unfair and unnecessary. This is not a request anymore — it’s a demand.”

The group has called on the Karnataka government to act swiftly and uphold the interests of students by implementing a two-language policy that reflects the state’s linguistic identity.